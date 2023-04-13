Leaked Pentagon Docs | Garland: Arrest of Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira

U.S. Attorney General Garland announces the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman detained in connection with the leak of classified U.S. military documents.
U.S. Attorney General Garland announces the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman detained in connection with the leak of classified U.S. military documents.
FBI Arrests Air National Guardsman , in Leaked Documents Probe.
CBS News reports that Attorney General
Merrick Garland..
ViewA 21-year-old was arrested in connection with the leak of classified military documents.
The Department of Justice..