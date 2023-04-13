Episode 203 - President Trump and the James deposition.

Did a 20 yr old really leak classified information?
New Covid variant "Arcturus"?
Why is the DNC cutting ties with Elias?
Whitehouse whistleblower says he can put Biden behind bars and so much more.
Https://linktr.ee/datthingofours
Did a 20 yr old really leak classified information?
New Covid variant "Arcturus"?
Why is the DNC cutting ties with Elias?
Whitehouse whistleblower says he can put Biden behind bars and so much more.
Https://linktr.ee/datthingofours
Former President Donald Trump has visited the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle..
Former President Donald Trump is getting his last shots in via social media before his deposition in a business fraud lawsuit..