Forks Sports Highway – “Commander's Sale, 'Wolves Collapse Again, Bruins Record Breaking Season"

On today’s Forks Sports Highway we discuss the 6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders, The Timberwolves end of NBA season collapse, Jonathan Toews final game as a Chicago Blackhawk, The Boston Bruins setting the NHL record for most wins in a season, the Tampa Bay Rays' astonishing 13-game winning streak, Quinnipiac's first Frozen Four finals victory, Jon Rahm winning the Masters, and so much more in the world of local, college, and pro sports.