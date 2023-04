Which US citizen demographic does the FBI hate the most? | HBR Talk 256

The FBI has received quite a bit of criticism for its information-gathering methods.

Between its own agents’ involvement at the planning level in several “conspiracies” they later busted and the public’s suspicion of false-flagging whenever a group appears in khaki and blue, it’s hard to view the agency with anything but an expectation of manipulation and entrapment.

So, who are they interested in targeting next?