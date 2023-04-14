Omer Count, Day 8 and Weekly Parsha Reading with Rabbi Shlomo Nachman, BeitEmunah.org
Omer Count, Day 8 and Weekly Parsha Reading with Rabbi Shlomo Nachman, BeitEmunah.org

Omer Count, Day 8 and Weekly Parsha Reading and Chat with Rabbi Shlomo Nachman, BeitEmunah.org.

ALL are welcome!

Visit BeitEmunah.org for links and more.

Thursdays, 8 PM Eastern