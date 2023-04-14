Dalai Lama Tells a Kid to “SUCK MY TONGUE”

“The Dalai Lama needs to be brought up on charges.

He needs to be investigated.

If this is what he’s comfortable doing in an open space, then, really, what we need to be finding out is what’s happening to children behind the scenes.” Virgil Walker's reaction to the creepy video of the Dalai Lama kissing a child on the mouth and telling the kid to “suck my tongue” is the same reaction the entire world should be having — but it isn’t.

Jason, Anthony Walker, and Virgil discuss the disturbing viral video and why we have to tell people this isn’t acceptable behavior.