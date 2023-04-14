Gringa Movie Clip

Gringa Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Unpopular Marge Bickford (Jess Gabor) is having a tough time navigating the minefield that is her high school.

But Marge's life is upended when her beloved mother (Judy Greer) unexpectedly passes away.

Marge decides to hunt down her estranged father (Steve Zahn), a faded ex-soccer star living in rural Mexico as a tequila aficionado and coach to the local women's futbol team.

Somehow these two misfits learn to play the game of life- both hoping that a family can be put back together, even if all you have are the missing pieces.

Director EJ Foerster, Marny Eng Writers Patrick Hasburgh Actors Steve Zahn, Jess Gabor, Roselyn Sanchez, Jorge A.

Jimenez, Valentina Buzzurro, Nico Bracewell, Judy Greer Genre Drama, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 44 minutes