HITMEN Movie

HITMEN Movie Trailer HD - directed by Savvas D.

Michael.

HITMEN stars Eric Roberts, Lois Brabin-Platt, Tony Fadil & Bentley Kalu.

Plot synopsis: Michael Hero, a powerful CEO, seeks vengeance for the murder of his grandson by offering a one-million-dollar bounty for the assassination of his grandson's accidental killers, attracting the world's leading assassins to the task at hand.