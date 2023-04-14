Convoy: War for the Atlantic.1of4.Wolfpack Rising (2009, 720p HD Documentary)

Over four years, 100,000 people died and 2,500 ships were sunk in the Battle of the Atlantic.

It brought Britain to the brink of defeat.

From the eastern seaboard of the U.S.A.

To the west coast of Africa, those who died had no graves – only their names carved on memorials.

This four part series unpacks the critical moments of the biggest naval campaign of the 20th Century.

Powerful interviews with those who fought in the battle, dramatic archive - some of it in colour, and impressionistic drama reconstructions brings the horrors of the Atlantic war to a new generation.