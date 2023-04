3 steps of anxiety overload -- and how you can take back control | Lisa Damour

Anxiety is a normal part of life, so why are we so afraid of it?

Psychologist Lisa Damour breaks down how to recognize when anxiety is helpful and when it's harmful, offering simple solutions for calming yourself and taking back control when you feel it slipping away.

(This conversation, hosted by TED science curator David Biello, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event.

Visit ted.com/membership to become a TED Member.)