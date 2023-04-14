4/13/23 AI faked Rogan Podcast! TX teacher smuggled illegal aliens! Banking Explained Ponzi Scheme!

•Abbott to request pardon for officer shooting Antifa member in self defense.
•Marco Rubio probing Act Blue illegal donations.
•Jimmy Dore calls out C19 liars •Texas teacher arrested for smuggling illegal aliens.
•Abbot taking action fighting Fentanyl crisis.
•Sanders signs bill requiring parental consent for minor's social media accounts.
•Joe Rogan discovers AI-Generated Version of Podcast.
•Backlash From Auto Industry, Republicans.
•Urgent Vote on ‘Strong’ Debt Limit Bill in April • BANKING - Ponzi scheme demolition