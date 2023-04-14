Tindel's Razor Podcast #79 Alex Lehr - Getting Justice After Sexual Assault

Last year I spoke with Alex, a woman who was in the process of pressing charges against individuals who sexually assaulted her, what the process was like and how it's impacted her mental health.

We originally spoke on episode 53 of this podcast, and she returns to tell us about how she's remained resilient during this difficult process, what the outcomes for her cases were and how the right therapy, treatment and community support has been so vital in her continued fight for peace and bringing justice to those who deserve it.