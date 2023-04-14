30+ Detective Riddles You Won't Be Able to Solve

Hey Bright Siders!

We're live again!

Today, we give you the opportunity to feel like a real detective!

Are you a fan of a good old Agatha Christie novel?

Or are modern works with the elements of thriller more to your liking?

When watching detective movies, you probably guess the criminals’ names before the detectives do, exclaiming, "Come on, it’s easy!" We all love detective stories where policemen investigate the most challenging cases.

And we bet you dreamed of catching criminals in your childhood.

Okay, it's time to test yourself!