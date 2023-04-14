Rongali Bihu: Week-long festival marking onset of new Assamese year begins today| Oneindia News

Today is the first day of the week-long festival…Bohag..or Rongali Bihu in Assam.

The onset of this festival also marks the beginning of a new Assamese year.

Yesterday, on the eve of it, 11304 folk dancers had presented the traditional Bihu Dance in the presence of Assam CM in Guwahati in the State Govt's bid of setting a Guinness World Record for largest Bihu dance in a single venue.

2548 drummers had also performed here with them.

