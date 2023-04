6 Tactics for 55+ Year-Old Job Hunters

As a seasoned professional, you have a wealth of experience that can bring value to any organization.

However, ageism can be a real challenge in the job market, and it can be difficult to stand out among younger applicants.

In this video, we'll explore six tactics that can help you overcome ageism and increase your chances of success in the job hunt.

If you're a job hunter age 55 or older, don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights that can take your job search to the next level.