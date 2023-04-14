I saved a 2 feet long snapping tortoise from being killed

I saved a huge snapping turtle from being hit by a car.

An angered driver at the Biltmore House lagoon road drove on as I was looking at this beautiful turtle in the middle of the road, just sitting there.

She was very impatient and stopped, got out to look, then she said the turtle was in her way and she didn't care if she ran it over.

So she got back into her car and tried to, so I jumped in front of the turtle and she eventually backed out and turned around.

Some people are so hateful and don't even care about wildlife.

Whatever happened to live and let live?

Well, I waited for it to walk back into the lagoon.

I believe this turtle was very old and it would have been a great loss for spectators for years to come.