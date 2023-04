Just Be~Spiritual BOOM: w/Planetary Activators Colleen & Miles: PAO, Galactic Federation & Starseeds

Ep 62.

Colleen Marshall out of California and Miles Simons in Canada will open your eyes to the planetary implications of the Great Awakening.

This is not only a change in our financial, educational, political, governmental, medica, and religious institutions (ie the way we live) as well as the evolution of humans and our capabilities... THIS is a galactical awakening.

Can you go bigger?

(I say, "Go bigger or go home!" but where is home as you listen to this??)