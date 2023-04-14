Lady Gaga has been appointed as co-chair of President Joe Biden’s Arts and Humanities Committee

Members include A-listers Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington Troy Kotsur and Jennifer Garner.
Members include A-listers Jon Batiste, George Clooney, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington Troy Kotsur and Jennifer Garner.
The White House on Thursday announced a star-studded slate of members for the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities,..
Lady Gaga and Bruce Cohen will serve as the co-chairs of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. Lady Gaga and..