How to Be More Productive

Everyone gets the same 24 hours in a day, and if you want to make the most of them, here are some expert tips.Have a morning routine.

Deb Lee told Huffpost, that if you want to be productive, quote, “you’re not off and running the moment your feet hit the floor.” Take some time to get going in the morning.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.