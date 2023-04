Celine Dion releases new album; Her first after a gap of almost 4 years| Oneindia News

After a considerable gap, the famous singer Celine Dion is back with a bang.

She has announced the release of her new song and a new album.

The new album, titled, 'Love Again' is the soundtrack for a film of the same name, and contains five new songs as well as past hits.

She made the announcement of her release of the album on Instagram.

