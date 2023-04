SpaceX Falcon Heavy- Elon Musk's Engineering Masterpiece

Tens of thousands of spectators made the pilgrimage from across the country & 22 million people around the world on Youtube witnessed the thunderous roar of the SpaceX's new 23-story-tall jumbo rocket as it has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying Elon Musk’s red Tesla sports car aiming for an endless trip past Mars.