5 Easiest Vegetables to Grow at Home

Starting a fruit and vegetable garden is easy for anyone with an outdoor area and a good amount of sunlight.

Here are 5 veggies anyone can grow at home.

1.

Garlic, The trick is to use seed garlic, not the garlic bulbs found at the grocery store.

2.

Radishes, Start from seeds in spring or fall and thin the seedlings to allow the roots room to grow.

3.

Carrots, When the tops of the carrots pop up through the soil, they’re ready to harvest.

4.

Lettuce, With leaf lettuce, you don’t even need to wait for the plant to form a head.

5.

Peas, Plant seeds early in the spring and give them a small trellis for support