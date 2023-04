B-52 bombers deployed to Asia for US-SK military joint air exercises

South Korea and the USA conducted a joint air drill with B-52 strategic bombers deployed to the Korean Peninsula on Friday, South Korea’s Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The drill was conducted over the Korean Peninsula with the participation of F-35A and F-15K fighters of South Korea’s Air Force and F-16 fighters of the United States, the ministry said.