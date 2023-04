Jason Bateman Brings the Funny in Max's SmartLess: On The Road

Watch the official trailer for the Max comedy documentary series SmartLess: On The Road with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

SmartLess: On The Road Features: Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, Conan O’Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and David Letterman Stream SmartLess: On The Road May 23, 2023 on Max!