LOUD MAJORITY 4.14.23 @1pm: ENDING ROE V WADE SAVES LIVES.

A new study says that since the ending of Roe v Wade more than 30,000 babies were not killed in the same week DeSantis passes "The Heartbeat Bill" which would ban abortions past 6 weeks.

We look into why, even though I am 100% pro-life, 6 week ban is basically pointless both morally and politically.

An Idaho teenager threatens to piss on The Governors grave over his trans policy as James Okeefe releases new video about Men in Womens prisons.

You won't be shocked what is revealed.