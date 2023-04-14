Leaked Intelligence Reveals China's Plan to Secretly Arm Russia

According to leaked classified documents, China supplied secret shipments of lethal aid for Russia's war on Ukraine.

'The Guardian' reports that top-secret intelligence dated February 23 shows that China approved incremental provisions of weapons disguised as civilian items. 'The Washington Post' first reported on the intelligence which was gathered by U.S. surveillance of Russia's secret service discussions.

'The Guardian' reports that the leaked documents also state that China would consider U.S. or NATO-backed offensives on Russian territory an escalation of the conflict.

Following news of the leak, China denied the accusation, while foreign minister Qin Gang said Beijing would not provide weapons to either side of the conflict.

'The Guardian' reports that, similarly to Russia, China has been critical of NATO and suggested that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine was provoked by the bloc's expansion.

China also emphasized that it is looking to help mediate a political settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

However, 'The Guardian' reports that the West has said that China's clear allegiance to Russia undermines their stated goal of reaching a political resolution to hostilities.

Trade between Russia and China has increased since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Following news of the leak, the Russian defense ministry said that minister Sergei Shiogu will meet with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu on April 16.

