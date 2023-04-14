Detroit to add more EV charging stations throughout the city

Tim Slusser, the Chief of Mobility Innovation for the city of Detroit says right now, the city is looking at 15 sites to place charging stations for electric vehicles.

He says the city hopes the new sites will support the traffic coming into and around downtown Detroit.

“It’s our most densely populated [area].

It’s where we have the most visitors," Slusser said.

Slusser says the majority of his time is being spent on creating fleet conversion to publicly accessible infrastructures.

He is hoping these sites are conveniently placed near things like restaurants or coffee shops where drivers can grab a meal and recharge at the same time.