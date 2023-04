Ron DeSantis Wacks Woke-ism, Cleopatra Doc, Biden Licks (Call in Show)

In recent weeks, DeSantis has widened his war on the First Amendment.

He’s spoken of his desire to weaken libel laws, which would make it easier to sue media organizations for defamation.

This direct assault on the freedom of the press was picked up by at least one Florida legislator, who introduced legislation last week that would require bloggers who write about the state government and its leaders to register with the state.

(via MSNBC)