‘Late Late Show’ Reveals if Reports Are True That One Direction Will Reunite for James Corden’s Final Episode | THR News

The talk show host's last episode, set to air April 27 on CBS, has been at the center of speculation about possible surprise guests.
The talk show host's last episode, set to air April 27 on CBS, has been at the center of speculation about possible surprise guests.
Another moment has passed them by. Despite rumors to the contrary, The Late Late Show has officially confirmed One Direction will..
Our PHEV estate provided a welcome antidote to SUVs despite issues of its own
*Why we ran it:* To see if an..