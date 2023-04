Over 11,000 dancers gather for the largest Bihu dance performance

Over 11,000 dancers and musicians are performing Assam's Bihu dance at a stadium in Guwahati, in northeast India, setting two world records and taking the traditional dance form to the global stage.

Bihu dance is an integral part of Assamese culture and is performed during the annual Bihu festival, which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.