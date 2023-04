Afternoon Adventure (3:00p - 5:00p EDT) | Chained Echoes, a J-inspired RPG | Episode 5

Denied access at the border passage, the party stumbled into a shady figure that led them to another shady figure with a troublesome wife.

Fortunately for us, this bloke is a corrupt civil servant and was willing to forge documents for us.

Once we're through we'll be sure to report him.

Come hang and see if these papers pass inspection.

I'm sure we'll kill some cool stuff along the way.