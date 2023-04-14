what is artificial intelligence/ERA OF AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and language translation.

AI involves the development of algorithms and computer programs that can process and analyze large amounts of data, learn from that data, and make decisions based on that learning.

AI technologies include machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and expert systems. The ultimate goal of AI is to create machines that can perform tasks as well as, or even better than, humans.