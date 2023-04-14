Massive Fire Kills 18,000 Cattle at Dairy Farm in Texas

'The New York Times' reports that a large explosion and fire on April 10 resulted in the death of 18,000 cattle in Texas.

Sid Miller, the Texas agricultural commissioner, said, “This was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history.”.

Miller reportedly added, “The investigation and cleanup , may take some time.”.

According to data from the Animal Welfare Institute, the incident was one of the largest mass cattle deaths in the U.S. in at least two decades.

'NYT' reports that over six million animals have been killed in barn fires since the Animal Welfare Institute was founded in 2013.

According to the organization, these fires are often caused by electrical malfunctions.

In 2016, a blizzard killed over 35,000 dairy cows in Texas.

In 2017, California cattle farmers lost herds in devastating wildfires.

According to officials, the April 10 explosion and fire at the South Fork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt remains under investigation.

'NYT' reports that the farm's operator said that he could not comment or provide any additional information regarding the incident