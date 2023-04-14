Top French Court Backs Raising Retirement Age

Top French Court , Backs Raising Retirement Age.

CNN reports that France's Constitutional Council approved the government's unpopular plans on April 14.

While some elements were struck down, the decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was approved.

President Emmanuel Macron, whose approval rating has hit near-record lows, is expected to enact the law over the weekend.

The retirement age will increase incrementally until it reaches 64 in 2030.

Protests have been going on for weeks, and opposition parties plan to continue fighting.

Left-wing politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon said the council “is more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than to those of the sovereign people.”.

Marine Le Pen of the far-right told supporters to vote for her in the next election if they want to see change.

CNN reports that much of Europe and the rest of the world still have higher retirement ages than France, even with the new increase.

.

Additionally, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reports that pensions in France are typically larger than in other countries.