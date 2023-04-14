Bank Failures In the US - Has the collapse begun? | Sovereign CEO | Podcast #64

As the western world and the United States face another phase of economic collapse, it's becoming apparent that the government's solution is to bail out banks, which they will likely continue to do.

Unfortunately, this means that as an American taxpayer, your hard-earned money is going towards rescuing wealthy, risk-taking bankers.

The government prioritizes immoral banks who knowingly issued mortgages to people who couldn't afford them.

The banks will be the only ones to benefit from this situation.

As the government continues to bail out banks, the system is heading towards complete destruction.