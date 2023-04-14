Bank Failures In the US - Has the collapse begun? | Sovereign CEO | Podcast #64
Bank Failures In the US - Has the collapse begun? | Sovereign CEO | Podcast #64

As the western world and the United States face another phase of economic collapse, it&apos;s becoming apparent that the government&apos;s solution is to bail out banks, which they will likely continue to do.

Unfortunately, this means that as an American taxpayer, your hard-earned money is going towards rescuing wealthy, risk-taking bankers.

The government prioritizes immoral banks who knowingly issued mortgages to people who couldn&apos;t afford them.

The banks will be the only ones to benefit from this situation.

As the government continues to bail out banks, the system is heading towards complete destruction.