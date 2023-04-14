Uncovering the Hidden Struggles of International Students in South Korea: A Call to Action

Get an inside look at the challenges faced by international students in South Korea.

From unjust salary practices to harsh working conditions, learn about the issues that many students face while pursuing their dreams of a better future.

Discover the importance of protecting the rights of students in research labs, and why a balanced work-life environment is crucial for their success.

Hear about the struggles with work-life balance, discrimination, and unequal vacation policies.

Find out what changes need to be made in order to attract top research scholars and enhance the output of students.

Watch now to learn more and help bring attention to these important issues.