Lee Canady met Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Tony Williams, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter @ The Minor Key

You need to know a man, named Lee Canady.

The Minor Key was the FIRST cafe in the state of Michigan, and Miles Davis was asked to help open the joint, so he came to the Detroit cafe and played for ten days.

Lee Canady was PERSONALLY invited to attend the opening (and to attend any concert or event there FOR FREE), because Lee ran the GREATEST record store in Michigan, Monroe Music (later renamed to Lee's Monroe Music).

In this video, Lee recounts his only conversation (that Lee presently remembers) with Miles Davis at The Minor Key in Detroit when it first opened.

Lee tells other GREAT tales in this video.

It is a joy to make these installments of the Legendary Lee Canady, and I hope it is even happier (and increasingly so) of an occasion for you folks out in the world to see this presentation.

I hope COUNTLESS more Legendary Lee Canady videos will follow this one.

Lee and I are on a ROLL!

Lee has the best stories and takes on things, and I am blessed to get to be in the room and even record some of them when Lee is firing at all cylinders, which is seemingly daily and constant (praise God).