The Gift of Listening, Part 5: Asking Supportive Questions

In part five of this series, Sally Erickson goes into "advanced listening" territory.

If you are really wanting to listen to understand, then one way to go even deeper is to ask questions.

But… there are ways to ask questions that can shut people down or provoke defensiveness, and there are ways of asking questions that are supportive and encouraging, and lead to greater closeness and more open dialogue.

Sally shares her long experience as a therapist in learning to ask the questions that really help engender healing and connection.