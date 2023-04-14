Casting Director Claims Younger Actors Lack Gravitas to Play James Bond

Is it really impossible to find a replacement for Daniel Craig to play James Bond or are today's younger actors too hopelessly juvenile to fulfill that role?
Is it really impossible to find a replacement for Daniel Craig to play James Bond or are today's younger actors too hopelessly juvenile to fulfill that role?
James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams has claimed that younger actors do not have the necessary "mental capacity" to play..
'We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas'