The Flood: A World Wide Myth? - Quirks of Creation Episode 2

Many of us have heard the story of Noah’s Ark in Sunday School.

But did you know that the Bible isn’t the only historical record of a cataclysmic flood?

Join Elise and Jess for this week’s Quirk of Creation as they explore the historical, archeological, geographical, and chemical evidence for a global flood.

From the heights of Mount St.

Helen to the Channel Scablands, from ancient Chinese Texts to the tales of Gilgamesh, they will explore what has been hidden and what is still left to discover about this worldwide cataclysm.