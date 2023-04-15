Live Prayer Meeting
Reaching the multitudes in the valley of decision for the End time Revival.

I am believing God for billions to be saved and raptured, I am believing God for revival and spiritual kingdom of heaven reformation .

The Gospel of the kingdom is the Gospel of salvation and repentance only in Jesus Christ .Join God&apos;s endtime army by breaking off the shackles of Babylon and going out and evangelizing wherever you are , praying and engaging in spiritual warfare to claim back the ground the enemy has taken away from Christians who have become complacent and are now captives of Babylon .

It&apos;s time to BATTLE !

Pls pray for me for protection provision , guidance