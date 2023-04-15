Koyaanisqatsi Is A Hopi Prophecy Total Disintegration Pink Floyd Atom Heart Mother

Prophecy Hopi Indians Warned America For Year And Yet Nobody Listens ?

It warn us that we are entering a dangerous period in our lives, as governments have abrogated native title and the time of plenty is coming to an end.

Koyaanisqatsi is a Hopi prophecy that marks the total disintegration of the life of harmony and balance.

According to Hopi Dictionary: Hopìikwa Lavàytutuveni, koyaanisqatsi is defined as “life” or “chaotic” life.

In Lockdown Revisiting Koyaanisqatsi Revisiting Koyaanisqatsi in Lockdown explores this mythological destruction.

Koyaanisqatsi is a Hopi Prophecy It is an apocalyptic vision that warns us that if we dig precious things from the land, we will invite disaster.

Near the Day of Purification, cobwebs spun back and forth in the sky and a container of ashes might one day be thrown from the sky which could burn the land and boil the oceans.