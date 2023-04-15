RS:40 Shining In The Darkness

Shining In The Darkness for the Sega Genesis.
This one is from the Sega Mega Drive Classics collection for PC, and I am playing on a USB Sega Saturn controller to replicate the original feel as much as possible.
Shining In The Darkness for the Sega Genesis.
This one is from the Sega Mega Drive Classics collection for PC, and I am playing on a USB Sega Saturn controller to replicate the original feel as much as possible.
Shining In The Darkness for the Sega Genesis. This one is from the Sega Mega Drive Classics collection for PC, and I am playing on..
Part 5: My Sorceress Queen is happy and pleased that I spent time with her on diablo 4 early access and open beta, got her her own..