Camp Nowhere Movie (1994) - Christopher Lloyd, Jonathan Jackson, Jessica Alba

Camp Nowhere Movie (1994) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A group of junior high kids don't want to go to summer camps chosen by their parents.

They make their own adult-free camp and "hire" an ex drama teacher to help.

Camp Nowhere is a 1994 American adventure comedy film directed by Jonathan Prince, written by Andrew Kurtzman and Eliot Wald, and stars Christopher Lloyd, Jonathan Jackson and Jessica Alba in her film debut.