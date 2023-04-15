RIPPER'S REVENGE Movie

RIPPER'S REVENGE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: As London is struck by a string of gruesome murders, a journalist who covered the Ripper's initial killing spree begins receiving letters from an individual purporting to be the murderer.

The journalist follows the instructions in the letters and discovers the victims' corpses, placing not only his own life but also the lives of those close to him in peril.

Directed by Steve Lawson, RIPPER'S REVENGE stars Chris Bell, Rachel Warren, Rafe Bird, Cassandra French, Vicki Glover, Marcus Langford, Danielle Sanderson, Ayvianna Snow, Carl Wharton, and Hannah Willars.