Ranbir Kapoor speaks about being a father and not being a great husband to Alia Bhatt |Oneindia News

Hindi film industry’s power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who are inarguably two of India's biggest superstars, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today.

Last year, the celebrity couple, also turned parents to a baby girl who they named Raha Kapoor.

Speaking about taking on the mantle of a family man, Ranbir Kapoor has said that he can always do better.

