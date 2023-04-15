James Roguski rejection periode EXIT WHO / false virus-narrative revelations

James Roguski: “The current rule is, there two aspects to it , ok … and this is in the International Health Regulations; There’s a rule that nations have 18 months to sending their letter of rejection, but then at 24 months, is when an amendment would go into actual legal enactment.

So currently, it’s 18 months to sending in an rejection and 24 months that it would go into effect, ok … There was a proposal to shorten it to 6 months and 12 months, so many people sometimes say 6 months, but that is incorrect.

That was a proposal that was rejected.

So the 6 months was rejected, and it ultimately was adapted to change it, so that the time for rejection is 10 months, and then at twelve months it would go into effect, legally.

But here is the thing to remember; when the amendments where adapted, in May of last year, the original time line was in effect.

So those changes will not go into effect, until 12 months from last May.

So the current rule is 18 months to reject, 24 months to be enacted into force.

So with what was changed last year, nations can still reject it until November of 2023.

They are trying to shorten that to 10 months to reject, and twelve months into effect.