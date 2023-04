Spurs Coach Greg Popovich Wants to End the 2nd Amendment

In this video, we discuss Gregg Popovich's recent plea for tighter gun control in the United States.

The San Antonio Spurs head coach has been an outspoken advocate for gun control in the past, and in a recent interview, he likened the Second Amendment to a "myth".

Popovich argues that there needs to be more sensible gun laws in place to prevent tragedies such as mass shootings.

Join us as we delve deeper into Popovich's stance on gun control and the debate surrounding the Second Amendment.