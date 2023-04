Trump’s Crimes Keep Adding Up, Giuliani Can’t Actually Prove Election Fraud & Disaster for DeSantis

The Bulls pulled off a crazy come from behind win over the Raptors thanks to Demar Derozan’s daughter, Donald Trump was in court in New York City and lashed out at Attorney General Letitia James on Truth Social, he was reportedly showing off a classified map to people who did not have security clearance, he filed a lawsuit against his former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500 million for breaching the terms of his NDA