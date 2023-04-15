The Boyhood of William Shakespeare: Chapter 3 - The Gathering at Saddler's House
The Boyhood of William Shakespeare: Chapter 3 - The Gathering at Saddler's House

In this video, we bring you Chapter 3 from the book &apos;The Boyhood of William Shakespeare&apos; by George Madden Martin.

Join us as we follow Small Willy Shakespeare to the Saddlers, where he observes the preparations for the town hall revels and listens to Gammer&apos;s tales.

However, things take a dark turn when Gammer tells the story of the fat woman of Brentford, accused of being a witch and bringing illness and death to Goodman Gosling&apos;s family and his hogs.

Will Small Willy be able to handle the gruesome ending to the tale?

Find out in this captivating reading of Chapter 3.&quot;